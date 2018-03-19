NEWARK, DE - St. Elizabeth High School, a Catholic High School on Wilmington Delaware, won the boys DIAA State Basketball title by knocking off defending State Champion Smyrna 60-49 to win the title before 2432 fans at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark.

The Vikings were trailing 45-41 with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter when suddenly they got hot and Smyrna began to unravel by the defensive pressure on their guards in the backcourt. The Vikings scored seven consecutive points to lead the game 48-45 and never looked back. Smyrna, who led most of the game, got stone cold and missed shot after shot until 6’5” junior Jaymeir Garnett scored a basket with 1:45 remaining to cut the deficit 50-49.

That was as close as the Eagle got, and St. Elizabeth scored the last ten points of the game. Smyrna shot just 28 percent in the fourth quarter and was outscored 19-6.

5’9”, junior, Jordan Brown scored 17 points and 6’1”, junior, Justin Money added 14 points. Also, basketball star Nate Thomas, who will attend St. Joseph’s University (PA) of the Atlantic 10 conference on a baseball scholarship, scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Vikings to seal the first State Boys title in basketball.

Caleb Matthews hit for 16 points for Smyrna and Jaymeir Garnett also netted 16 points for the Eagles (22-4).

St Elizabeth ended their great season with a 19-6 record.